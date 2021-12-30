Mississippi State goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it hosts Arkansas.

Mississippi State opens up SEC play on a three-game winning streak. The Bulldogs are now 9-3, but they have only played — and lost to — two major conference opponents. Their schedule has been fairly weak and they are still trying to figure out how good they are.

How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Arkansas at Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will get that answer soon as they open up SEC play on Wednesday night when they host an Arkansas team that is coming off a win against Elon last Tuesday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Razorbacks and improved their record to 10-2.

Arkansas started the year with nine straight wins but then lost its first game of the year in a blowout defeat to Oklahoma. The Razorbacks followed that up with an upset loss to Hofstra.

It was an abrupt end to their winning streak and dropped them out of the AP Top 25.

Wednesday night, they start conference play looking to prove that they belong with the top teams in the SEC.

