How to Watch Arkansas at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas looks to stay hot Wednesday night when it travels to Ole Miss for an SEC showdown in men's college basketball.

Arkansas hits the road Wednesday in search of its fifth straight win. The Razorbacks picked up a huge win Saturday when they beat Texas A&M 76-73 in overtime.

How to Watch Arkansas at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Arkansas at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was their fourth straight win, as they continued their great run since losing five of six. 

The Razorbacks looked dead in the water after that slump but have bounced back with the winning streak that has also included a victory over LSU.

Arkansas is now back over .500 in the SEC at 4-3 and will look to improve that record Wednesday against an Ole Miss team coming off a big win against Florida on Monday.

The Rebels snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over the Gators. The victory was just their second in the last eight games, but they showed a lot of life in the second half to pull away.

Ole Miss is still looking to get back on track, and Wednesday's game is a huge opportunity for the team. The Rebels will have to play well to beat the surging Razorbacks, but they have shown they have the talent to pull off the upset.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Arkansas at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
