How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

Arkansas goes for its sixth straight win on Saturday when it travels to Tennessee for a big SEC matchup

Arkansas hits the road to end its regular season on Saturday looking to pick up another win and get a season sweep of Tennessee.

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Razorbacks beat Tennessee back on February 19th and have followed it up with three more wins in a row.

Arkansas is the hottest team in the SEC right now as it has won 14 of its last 15 games and is a definite threat to win the conference tournament.

First, though, the Razorbacks want to finish off the regular season with a huge road win at Tennessee.

The Volunteers, though, will be looking to avenge that earlier season loss and get a split with Arkansas.

Tennessee comes in about as hot as the Razorbacks as it has won 11 of its last 13 games including a big 67-62 upset of No. 3 Auburn and a 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky.

It has been a great run for the Volunteers as they also look like a team that could also make a run in not only the conference tournament but also the NCAA Tournament.

