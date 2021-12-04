Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arkansas will look to remain perfect on the year when it takes on in-state foe Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.
    Arkansas has lived up to the hype in the early part of the season as the Razorbacks have reeled off seven straight wins to start the year. 

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arkansas has been tested against Kansas State and Cincinnati but they have passed both and have moved into the top 10 in the latest AP Poll.

    The Razorbacks were expected to be a favorite in the SEC this year and they are showing no reason why that thought should change.

    Saturday, they will look to keep rolling when they host an Arkansas-Little Rock team that has lost two in a row and four of its last five.

    The Trojans won their first three games of the year but have struggled since. They have been beaten by double-digits in each of their four losses this year.

    Saturday, they will have to be a lot better if they want to win against the Razorbacks. They will try and catch them looking ahead and pull off the big upset on the road.

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
