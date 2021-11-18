Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Loyola Marymount in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Little Rock makes its only west coast trip of the season to face Loyola Marymount.
    The Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team (3-0) heads on the road to face Loyola Marymount (1-1)

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live Stream Arkansas-Little Rock at Loyola Marymount on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Little Rock is undefeated, but it's worth noting that two of those wins came against non-Division I foes Champion Christian and Arkansas Baptist. The team's only DI win was against Southern Illinois.

    The Trojans are beginning a six-game stretch of road or neutral site games.

    Jovan Stulic currently leads the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game and is connecting on 69.6% of his attempts in the early going.

    Loyola Marymount is coming off of a close win over Arizona Christian, defeating the NAIA program 74-67. 

    The Lions are led in scoring by Joe Quintana at 17.5 points per game. He's one of four players on the team averaging double-digit points so far. Eli Scott leads the Lions in rebounding at 8.5 per game and is also adding in 15.0 points, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.

    These teams last played in 2008, with Little Rock winning 67-59. Little Rock also won the 2007 meeting 71-40.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

