Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas-Pine Bluff heads on the road Saturday night looking to win its second straight game as it visits Texas Southern

It has been a tough season so far for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but it won its last game on Wednesday. The Golden Lions beat Alabama State 70-68 for their first win against a Division I team this year.

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their record to 3-12 on the year and 1-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Saturday night they will look to win their second straight game for the first time this year when they travel to Texas Southern for a conference clash.

The Tigers also comes into this game after their first conference win. They beat Grambling on Wednesday 67-61 to improve to 1-1 in conference play.

The win was their third in their last four games after they started 0-7. The improved play started when the Tigers pulled off a huge upset of Florida back on December 6th.

Saturday night they will look to continue their good play and get above .500 in conference play for the first time this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 6, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Southern Tigers forward John Walker III (24) and Texas Southern Tigers forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after the game against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in Men's College Basketball

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17457871
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Ole Miss

50 seconds ago
USATSI_17470123
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Wild

30 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17453960
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Duke

30 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the overtime shootout period as the Stars fans look on at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17463505
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Celtics

1 hour ago
college hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan State in Men's College Hockey

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy