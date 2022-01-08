How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in Men's College Basketball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff heads on the road Saturday night looking to win its second straight game as it visits Texas Southern

It has been a tough season so far for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but it won its last game on Wednesday. The Golden Lions beat Alabama State 70-68 for their first win against a Division I team this year.

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their record to 3-12 on the year and 1-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Saturday night they will look to win their second straight game for the first time this year when they travel to Texas Southern for a conference clash.

The Tigers also comes into this game after their first conference win. They beat Grambling on Wednesday 67-61 to improve to 1-1 in conference play.

The win was their third in their last four games after they started 0-7. The improved play started when the Tigers pulled off a huge upset of Florida back on December 6th.

Saturday night they will look to continue their good play and get above .500 in conference play for the first time this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.