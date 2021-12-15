How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas in Men's College Basketball

Texas looks to bounce back from its second loss of the year when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

Texas' first year under Chris Beard has seen it start 6-2. The problem is they are 6-0 against unranked teams, but 0-2 against ranked teams. The latest game was a 64-60 loss to No. 23 Seton Hall.

How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was just the Longhorns second of the year, as they lost to No. 1 Gonzaga by 12 in their second game of the year.

Neither of the losses were bad and they have been competitive in both, but they need to find a way to win those games when they get into conference play.

First, though, they want to wrap up their non-conference schedule with a few more wins, starting with an Arkansas-Pine Bluff team on Tuesday night.

The Golden Lions head to Texas just 1-10 on the year and have lost three straight games. They have had a tough schedule so far this year, as they have only played two home games. When conference play starts, they will be battle-tested even if they do have a few losses.

