How to Watch Arkansas vs Kansas State

    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Kansas State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 13 Arkansas and Kansas State both look to stay perfect on the season when they meet up in the Hall of Fame Classic in men's college basketball.
    The No. 13 Arkansas men's basketball team has started off the year strong as the Razorbacks try to live up to their ranking. They have beaten Mercer, Gardner Webb and Northern Iowa to start the season, with every win coming by at least 13 points.

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021
Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPNEWS (G)

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPNEWS (G)

    Live stream the Arkansas vs Kansas State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They will get a tougher test Monday when they play Kansas State in the first game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

    Kansas State also heads to the tournament perfect on the year. The Wildcats have beaten Florida A&M by 10 and Omaha by 15.

    It has been a great start for a Wildcats team that really struggled last year. Kansas State went just 9–20 last year and looked like one of the worst teams in the Big 12 at times.

    This year, the Wildcats have looked good in the early part of the season but will get their biggest test of the year when they play a very good Arkansas team.

    These two teams will play for a chance to make the championship game, where they will play either Illinois or Cincinnati on Tuesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

