How to Watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Charlotte
- The 83.0 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 9.4 more points than the 49ers allow (73.6).
- The 49ers average just 3.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- The Razorbacks are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- The 49ers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (41.6%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The Razorbacks leader in rebounds and assist is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 8.8 rebounds and distributes 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 6.1 points per contest.
- Arkansas' leading scorer is JD Notae, who drops 18.1 points a game in addition to his 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 2.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Charlotte Players to Watch
- The 49ers' Jahmir Young averages enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Clyde Trapp's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is the top shooter from the three-point line for the 49ers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Austin Butler (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Aly Khalifa (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/23/2021
Cincinnati
W 73-67
Home
11/28/2021
Pennsylvania
W 76-60
Home
12/1/2021
Central Arkansas
W 97-60
Home
12/4/2021
Little Rock
W 93-78
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/18/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/21/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Appalachian State
W 67-66
Away
11/22/2021
Toledo
L 98-86
Home
11/23/2021
Drexel
L 67-55
Away
11/30/2021
Davidson
L 75-58
Home
12/4/2021
George Washington
W 86-79
Home
12/7/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/11/2021
Valparaiso
-
Away
12/17/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/20/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
-
Home
12/22/2021
Western Carolina
-
Home
12/30/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Away