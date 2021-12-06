Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Charlotte

    • The 83.0 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 9.4 more points than the 49ers allow (73.6).
    • The 49ers average just 3.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (67.4).
    • The Razorbacks are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
    • The 49ers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • The Razorbacks leader in rebounds and assist is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 8.8 rebounds and distributes 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 6.1 points per contest.
    • Arkansas' leading scorer is JD Notae, who drops 18.1 points a game in addition to his 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 2.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • The 49ers' Jahmir Young averages enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Clyde Trapp's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is the top shooter from the three-point line for the 49ers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Austin Butler (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Aly Khalifa (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 76-60

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    W 93-78

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    Charlotte Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 67-66

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Toledo

    L 98-86

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Drexel

    L 67-55

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Davidson

    L 75-58

    Home

    12/4/2021

    George Washington

    W 86-79

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Charlotte at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) hugs Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) after a game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy