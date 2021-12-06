Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Charlotte

The 83.0 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 9.4 more points than the 49ers allow (73.6).

The 49ers average just 3.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (67.4).

The Razorbacks are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.

The 49ers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

The Razorbacks leader in rebounds and assist is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 8.8 rebounds and distributes 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 6.1 points per contest.

Arkansas' leading scorer is JD Notae, who drops 18.1 points a game in addition to his 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 2.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Charlotte Players to Watch

The 49ers' Jahmir Young averages enough points (19.7 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Clyde Trapp's stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.

Young is the top shooter from the three-point line for the 49ers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Austin Butler (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Aly Khalifa (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Kansas State W 72-64 Away 11/23/2021 Cincinnati W 73-67 Home 11/28/2021 Pennsylvania W 76-60 Home 12/1/2021 Central Arkansas W 97-60 Home 12/4/2021 Little Rock W 93-78 Home 12/7/2021 Charlotte - Home 12/11/2021 Oklahoma - Away 12/18/2021 Hofstra - Home 12/21/2021 Elon - Home 12/29/2021 Mississippi State - Away 1/4/2022 Vanderbilt - Home

Charlotte Schedule