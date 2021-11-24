Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) celebrates in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Presbyterian Blue Hose 79-45. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 39

    The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest starts at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

    • Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks averaged were 9.3 more points than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).
    • The Bearcats put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Razorbacks had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Bearcats' opponents knocked down.
    • The Bearcats shot 42.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 41.5% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • Moses Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
    • Justin Smith pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Jalen Tate notched 3.8 assists per contest.
    • Moody made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • JD Notae averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Connor Vanover compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Davenport sits on top of the Bearcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
    • Cincinnati's assist leader is Mika Adams-Woods with 3.8 per game. He also records 7.2 points per game and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.
    • Davenport is dependable from distance and leads the Bearcats with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Cincinnati's leader in steals is Mike Saunders Jr. with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.6 per game.

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mercer

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 93-80

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    Cincinnati Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Evansville

    W 65-43

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Georgia

    W 73-68

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Alabama A&M

    W 89-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 79-45

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Illinois

    W 71-51

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Hall of Fame Classic: Cincinnati vs. Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

