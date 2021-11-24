How to Watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest starts at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
- Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks averaged were 9.3 more points than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).
- The Bearcats put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Razorbacks had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Bearcats' opponents knocked down.
- The Bearcats shot 42.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 41.5% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Moses Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Justin Smith pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Jalen Tate notched 3.8 assists per contest.
- Moody made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- JD Notae averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Connor Vanover compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Davenport sits on top of the Bearcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Cincinnati's assist leader is Mika Adams-Woods with 3.8 per game. He also records 7.2 points per game and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.
- Davenport is dependable from distance and leads the Bearcats with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Cincinnati's leader in steals is Mike Saunders Jr. with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.6 per game.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mercer
W 74-61
Home
11/13/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 86-69
Home
11/17/2021
Northern Iowa
W 93-80
Home
11/22/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/23/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
11/28/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
12/1/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Home
12/4/2021
Little Rock
-
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Evansville
W 65-43
Home
11/13/2021
Georgia
W 73-68
Home
11/16/2021
Alabama A&M
W 89-66
Home
11/18/2021
Presbyterian
W 79-45
Home
11/22/2021
Illinois
W 71-51
Home
11/23/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
11/27/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/1/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Away
12/5/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/11/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/14/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home