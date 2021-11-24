Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) celebrates in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Presbyterian Blue Hose 79-45. Presbyterian Blue Hose At Cincinnati Bearcats 39

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest starts at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Cincinnati

Last year, the 81.4 points per game the Razorbacks averaged were 9.3 more points than the Bearcats allowed (72.1).

The Bearcats put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Razorbacks had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Bearcats' opponents knocked down.

The Bearcats shot 42.3% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 41.5% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Moses Moody put up 16.8 points per game last season to go with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Justin Smith pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, while Jalen Tate notched 3.8 assists per contest.

Moody made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

JD Notae averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Connor Vanover compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jeremiah Davenport sits on top of the Bearcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Cincinnati's assist leader is Mika Adams-Woods with 3.8 per game. He also records 7.2 points per game and grabs 3.0 rebounds per game.

Davenport is dependable from distance and leads the Bearcats with 2.6 made threes per game.

Cincinnati's leader in steals is Mike Saunders Jr. with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Abdul Ado with 1.6 per game.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Mercer W 74-61 Home 11/13/2021 Gardner-Webb W 86-69 Home 11/17/2021 Northern Iowa W 93-80 Home 11/22/2021 Kansas State W 72-64 Away 11/23/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/28/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 12/1/2021 Central Arkansas - Home 12/4/2021 Little Rock - Home 12/7/2021 Charlotte - Home 12/11/2021 Oklahoma - Home

