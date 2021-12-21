Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Elon Phoenix (3-9) will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) after losing five road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Elon

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Elon

The Razorbacks score 81.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up.

The Phoenix's 70.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

Arkansas Players to Watch

The Razorbacks scoring leader is JD Notae, who averages 18.3 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.

Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

Torrence Watson racks up 11.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Phoenix.

Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Burford with 3.2 per game.

Hunter McIntosh is the top shooter from deep for the Phoenix, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Elon's leader in steals is Hunter Woods (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (0.6 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Central Arkansas W 97-60 Home 12/4/2021 Little Rock W 93-78 Home 12/7/2021 Charlotte W 86-66 Home 12/11/2021 Oklahoma L 88-66 Away 12/18/2021 Hofstra L 89-81 Home 12/21/2021 Elon - Home 12/29/2021 Mississippi State - Away 1/4/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/8/2022 Texas A&M - Away 1/12/2022 Missouri - Home 1/15/2022 LSU - Away

Elon Schedule