How to Watch Arkansas vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (3-9) will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) after losing five road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Elon
- The Razorbacks score 81.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up.
- The Phoenix's 70.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The Razorbacks scoring leader is JD Notae, who averages 18.3 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Elon Players to Watch
- Torrence Watson racks up 11.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Phoenix.
- Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Burford with 3.2 per game.
- Hunter McIntosh is the top shooter from deep for the Phoenix, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Elon's leader in steals is Hunter Woods (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (0.6 per game).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Central Arkansas
W 97-60
Home
12/4/2021
Little Rock
W 93-78
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
W 86-66
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
L 88-66
Away
12/18/2021
Hofstra
L 89-81
Home
12/21/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
-
Away
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
UNC Greensboro
L 74-61
Away
12/4/2021
High Point
L 83-77
Home
12/11/2021
North Carolina
L 80-63
Away
12/15/2021
Winthrop
W 63-61
Home
12/18/2021
Duke
L 87-56
Away
12/21/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/29/2021
Northeastern
-
Home
12/31/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
1/5/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/9/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
1/11/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away