    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

    The Elon Phoenix (3-9) will visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) after losing five road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Elon

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Elon

    • The Razorbacks score 81.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up.
    • The Phoenix's 70.0 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Phoenix's opponents have knocked down.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • The Razorbacks scoring leader is JD Notae, who averages 18.3 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.5 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
    • Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • Torrence Watson racks up 11.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Phoenix.
    • Elon's leader in rebounds is Michael Graham with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Burford with 3.2 per game.
    • Hunter McIntosh is the top shooter from deep for the Phoenix, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Elon's leader in steals is Hunter Woods (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (0.6 per game).

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    W 93-78

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    W 86-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 88-66

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hofstra

    L 89-81

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    Elon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    L 74-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    High Point

    L 83-77

    Home

    12/11/2021

    North Carolina

    L 80-63

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Winthrop

    W 63-61

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Duke

    L 87-56

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Elon at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

