How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) celebrates from the bench during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC) will host the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) after winning six straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -1 135 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Arkansas

The Razorbacks put up 77.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 64.0 the Gators give up.

The Gators score only 2.6 more points per game (69.7) than the Razorbacks give up (67.1).

The Razorbacks make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Gators have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Jaylin Williams is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also posts 10.3 points and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Stanley Umude is averaging 11.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Au'Diese Toney is averaging 10.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Davonte Davis averages 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Florida Players to Watch