How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC) will host the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) after winning six straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-1
135 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. Arkansas
- The Razorbacks put up 77.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 64.0 the Gators give up.
- The Gators score only 2.6 more points per game (69.7) than the Razorbacks give up (67.1).
- The Razorbacks make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Gators have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Jaylin Williams is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also posts 10.3 points and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Stanley Umude is averaging 11.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
- Au'Diese Toney is averaging 10.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Davonte Davis averages 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton is averaging team highs in points (15.7 per game) and rebounds (9.1). And he is producing 1.6 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Tyree Appleby is posting a team-best 3.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Anthony Duruji gets the Gators 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones is putting up 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.
