Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) celebrates from the bench during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) celebrates from the bench during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC) will host the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) after winning six straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arkansas vs Florida Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arkansas

-1

135 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Arkansas

  • The Razorbacks put up 77.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 64.0 the Gators give up.
  • The Gators score only 2.6 more points per game (69.7) than the Razorbacks give up (67.1).
  • The Razorbacks make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • The Gators have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Williams is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.6), and also posts 10.3 points and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Stanley Umude is averaging 11.1 points, 1.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Au'Diese Toney is averaging 10.3 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
  • Davonte Davis averages 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton is averaging team highs in points (15.7 per game) and rebounds (9.1). And he is producing 1.6 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • Tyree Appleby is posting a team-best 3.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
  • Anthony Duruji gets the Gators 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Myreon Jones is putting up 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Arkansas at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
UCLA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy