How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gonzaga NCAA Sweet 16

No. 4 Arkansas looks to knock off No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA tournament in one of the biggest matchups of the year.

Arkansas was one of the hottest teams at the end of the season, and it helped the Razorbacks earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16 Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Arkansas vs. Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have stayed hot in the tournament, but it hasn't been easy. The Razorbacks had to fend off a good Vermont team in the first round and then won a defensive battle against New Mexico State in the second round.

It hasn't been pretty, but they have found ways to win. On Thursday, Arkansas will get a chance to make the Elite Eight when it plays No. 1 Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are the top overall seed for the tournament, but they haven't looked as dominant in their first two games as they did in the regular season.

They trailed No. 16 Georgia State halfway through the second half of their first-round game and also trailed No. 9 Memphis by 10 points at halftime in the second round. They ultimately came back in the second half to get the four-point win.

Much like Arkansas, it hasn't been flashy, but Gonzaga made it to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight year and still has a chance to make it back to the title game for the second year in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.