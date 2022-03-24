How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gonzaga NCAA Sweet 16

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16: Arkansas vs Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 Arkansas looks to knock off No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA tournament in one of the biggest matchups of the year.

Arkansas was one of the hottest teams at the end of the season, and it helped the Razorbacks earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet 16 Arkansas vs. Gonzaga Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Arkansas vs. Gonzaga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have stayed hot in the tournament, but it hasn't been easy. The Razorbacks had to fend off a good Vermont team in the first round and then won a defensive battle against New Mexico State in the second round. 

It hasn't been pretty, but they have found ways to win. On Thursday, Arkansas will get a chance to make the Elite Eight when it plays No. 1 Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are the top overall seed for the tournament, but they haven't looked as dominant in their first two games as they did in the regular season.

They trailed No. 16 Georgia State halfway through the second half of their first-round game and also trailed No. 9 Memphis by 10 points at halftime in the second round. They ultimately came back in the second half to get the four-point win.

Much like Arkansas, it hasn't been flashy, but Gonzaga made it to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight year and still has a chance to make it back to the title game for the second year in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

NCAA Sweet 16: Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

By Evan Massey34 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

By Evan Massey34 seconds ago
Mar 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) celebrate Hintz;s game tying goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Mar 22, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) skate after the puck during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
USATSI_17935061
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gonzaga NCAA Sweet 16

By Adam Childs34 seconds ago
USATSI_17951318 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana (PA) vs. Augusta Division II Semifinal

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1007228635h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Jamaica vs. El Salvador in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_17944072 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Boston Orioles MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
USATSI_17949970
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy