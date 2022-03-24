Arkansas vs. Gonzaga: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gonzaga: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in for a Sweet 16 matchup featuring the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and the No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) on Thursday at Chase Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:09 PM.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:09 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Chase Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-8.5
154.5 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Arkansas
- The Bulldogs put up 87.8 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 68.0 the Razorbacks allow.
- The Razorbacks put up an average of 76.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 66.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- The Bulldogs make 52.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Razorbacks are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren puts up a team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.2 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 60.9% from the field and 39.2% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Drew Timme paces the Bulldogs with 18.2 points per contest and 2.7 assists, while also putting up 6.8 rebounds.
- Andrew Nembhard averages a team-best 5.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Julian Strawther is putting up 11.8 points, 1.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Anton Watson posts 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Jaylin Williams is the Razorbacks' top rebounder (9.8 per game), and he contributes 10.5 points and 2.5 assists.
- Stanley Umude gives the Razorbacks 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Au'Diese Toney is putting up 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Davonte Davis is posting 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the field.
