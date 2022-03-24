Arkansas vs. Gonzaga: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gonzaga: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Tyler Harris (14) shoots the ball while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in for a Sweet 16 matchup featuring the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) and the No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) on Thursday at Chase Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:09 PM.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Gonzaga

-8.5

154.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

  • The Bulldogs put up 87.8 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 68.0 the Razorbacks allow.
  • The Razorbacks put up an average of 76.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 66.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs make 52.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • The Razorbacks are shooting 43.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 37.9% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Chet Holmgren puts up a team-leading 9.8 rebounds per game. He is also posting 14.2 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 60.9% from the field and 39.2% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Drew Timme paces the Bulldogs with 18.2 points per contest and 2.7 assists, while also putting up 6.8 rebounds.
  • Andrew Nembhard averages a team-best 5.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Julian Strawther is putting up 11.8 points, 1.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • Anton Watson posts 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Williams is the Razorbacks' top rebounder (9.8 per game), and he contributes 10.5 points and 2.5 assists.
  • Stanley Umude gives the Razorbacks 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Au'Diese Toney is putting up 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 52.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Davonte Davis is posting 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Regional Semifinal: Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:09
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

College Basketball

