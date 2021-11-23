Nov 10, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Dimingus Stevens (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -7.5 140 points

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Arkansas

Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 11.2 more points per game (81.4) than the Wildcats gave up (70.2).

The Wildcats scored an average of 61.8 points per game last year, 9.0 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

The Razorbacks shot 45.1% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

The Wildcats' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks gave up to their opponents (41.5%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

Moses Moody posted 16.8 points and 1.6 assists per contest last year -- both team highs. He also put up 5.8 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Justin Smith led his squad in rebounds per game (6.8) last year, and also posted 12.8 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Tate averaged a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest last year. He also posted 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 48.2% from the floor.

JD Notae averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis averaged 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season, shooting 47.6% from the field.

Kansas State Players to Watch