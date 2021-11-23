Publish date:
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arkansas
-7.5
140 points
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. Arkansas
- Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 11.2 more points per game (81.4) than the Wildcats gave up (70.2).
- The Wildcats scored an average of 61.8 points per game last year, 9.0 fewer points than the 70.8 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.
- The Razorbacks shot 45.1% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 41.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks gave up to their opponents (41.5%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Moses Moody posted 16.8 points and 1.6 assists per contest last year -- both team highs. He also put up 5.8 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Justin Smith led his squad in rebounds per game (6.8) last year, and also posted 12.8 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jalen Tate averaged a team-leading 3.8 assists per contest last year. He also posted 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 48.2% from the floor.
- JD Notae averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Davonte Davis averaged 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season, shooting 47.6% from the field.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Mike McGuirl scored 11.8 points and dished out 3.6 assists per game last season.
- DaJuan Gordon averaged 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
- Nijel Pack knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Pack and Kaosi Ezeagu were defensive standouts last season, with Pack averaging 1.1 steals per game and Ezeagu collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
