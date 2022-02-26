Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guards Au'Diese Toney (5) and Davonte Davis (4) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 11-4 SEC) will try to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Kentucky

  • The Razorbacks record 77.5 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats' 80.6 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 67.4 the Razorbacks allow.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (40.8%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Razorbacks is JD Notae, who scores 18.7 points and dishes out 3.4 assists per game.
  • Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.4 points a contest.
  • The Razorbacks get the most three-point shooting production out of Notae, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Oscar Tshiebwe collects 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Sahvir Wheeler dishes out more assists than any other Kentucky teammate with 7.1 per game. He also scores 9.6 points and grabs 2.2 rebounds per game.
  • Kellan Grady knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
  • Tshiebwe is at the top of the Kentucky steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.9 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Auburn

W 80-76

Home

2/12/2022

Alabama

L 68-67

Away

2/15/2022

Missouri

W 76-57

Away

2/19/2022

Tennessee

W 58-48

Home

2/22/2022

Florida

W 82-74

Away

2/26/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

3/2/2022

LSU

-

Home

3/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

South Carolina

W 86-76

Away

2/12/2022

Florida

W 78-57

Home

2/15/2022

Tennessee

L 76-63

Away

2/19/2022

Alabama

W 90-81

Home

2/23/2022

LSU

W 71-66

Home

2/26/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

3/1/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

3/5/2022

Florida

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Kentucky at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
