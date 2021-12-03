Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three point shot during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-60. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-0) will host the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Little Rock

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Little Rock

The 81.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are 11.7 more points than the Trojans allow (69.9).

The Trojans put up 6.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Razorbacks allow (65.9).

The Razorbacks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Trojans allow to opponents.

The Trojans have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

The Razorbacks leader in rebounds and assist is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 9.0 rebounds and gives out 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 5.7 points per contest.

Arkansas' leading scorer is JD Notae, who drops 18.1 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 3.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Little Rock Players to Watch

Nikola Maric is atop almost all of the Trojans' leaderboards by collecting 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Jovan Stulic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trojans, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Little Rock's leader in steals is Isaiah Palermo (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maric (0.7 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Northern Iowa W 93-80 Home 11/22/2021 Kansas State W 72-64 Away 11/23/2021 Cincinnati W 73-67 Home 11/28/2021 Pennsylvania W 76-60 Home 12/1/2021 Central Arkansas W 97-60 Home 12/4/2021 Little Rock - Home 12/7/2021 Charlotte - Home 12/11/2021 Oklahoma - Away 12/18/2021 Hofstra - Home 12/21/2021 Elon - Home 12/29/2021 Mississippi State - Away

Little Rock Schedule