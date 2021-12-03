How to Watch Arkansas vs. Little Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-0) will host the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Little Rock
- The 81.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are 11.7 more points than the Trojans allow (69.9).
- The Trojans put up 6.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Razorbacks allow (65.9).
- The Razorbacks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Trojans allow to opponents.
- The Trojans have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The Razorbacks leader in rebounds and assist is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 9.0 rebounds and gives out 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 5.7 points per contest.
- Arkansas' leading scorer is JD Notae, who drops 18.1 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
- Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 3.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Nikola Maric is atop almost all of the Trojans' leaderboards by collecting 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
- Jovan Stulic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trojans, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Little Rock's leader in steals is Isaiah Palermo (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maric (0.7 per game).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Northern Iowa
W 93-80
Home
11/22/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/23/2021
Cincinnati
W 73-67
Home
11/28/2021
Pennsylvania
W 76-60
Home
12/1/2021
Central Arkansas
W 97-60
Home
12/4/2021
Little Rock
-
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/18/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
12/21/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
L 82-63
Away
11/21/2021
Sam Houston
L 77-59
Home
11/22/2021
Northern Illinois
W 67-60
Home
11/26/2021
Tulsa
L 77-63
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado State
L 86-55
Away
12/4/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/8/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Philander Smith
-
Home
12/14/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Away
12/21/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
12/30/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home