    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Little Rock: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three point shot during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-60. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-0) will host the Little Rock Trojans (4-4) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Little Rock

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Little Rock

    • The 81.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are 11.7 more points than the Trojans allow (69.9).
    • The Trojans put up 6.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Razorbacks allow (65.9).
    • The Razorbacks are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Trojans allow to opponents.
    • The Trojans have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • The Razorbacks leader in rebounds and assist is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 9.0 rebounds and gives out 4.3 assists per game along with scoring 5.7 points per contest.
    • Arkansas' leading scorer is JD Notae, who drops 18.1 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
    • Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 3.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Little Rock Players to Watch

    • Nikola Maric is atop almost all of the Trojans' leaderboards by collecting 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
    • Jovan Stulic is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Trojans, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Little Rock's leader in steals is Isaiah Palermo (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maric (0.7 per game).

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 93-80

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 76-60

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Central Arkansas

    W 97-60

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    Little Rock Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    L 82-63

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Sam Houston

    L 77-59

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 67-60

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Tulsa

    L 77-63

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado State

    L 86-55

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Philander Smith

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

