How to Watch Arkansas vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) will visit the No. 12 LSU Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for LSU vs. Arkansas
- The Tigers put up 76.1 points per game, six more points than the 70.1 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks average 24 more points per game (80.5) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (56.5).
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Razorbacks' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35%).
LSU Players to Watch
- Darius Days leads the Tigers with 14.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.
- Tari Eason posts 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Xavier Pinson paces the Tigers at 4.7 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 10.9 points.
- Eric Gaines is posting 8.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Efton Reid averages 8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae tops the Razorbacks in scoring (18.8 points per game), and posts 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also delivers 2.7 steals (fifth in college basketball) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jaylin Williams tops the Razorbacks in rebounding (8.6 per game), and posts 7.4 points and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Davonte Davis is averaging a team-high 3.9 assists per game. And he is producing 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 46% of his shots from the field.
- Au'Diese Toney is posting 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 61.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Razorbacks get 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Stanley Umude.
