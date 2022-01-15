Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts as he gets fouled out against the Florida Gators during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) will visit the No. 12 LSU Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC) after losing three straight road games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU vs Arkansas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

LSU

-7

145.5 points

Key Stats for LSU vs. Arkansas

  • The Tigers put up 76.1 points per game, six more points than the 70.1 the Razorbacks give up.
  • The Razorbacks average 24 more points per game (80.5) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (56.5).
  • This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Razorbacks' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (35%).

LSU Players to Watch

  • Darius Days leads the Tigers with 14.7 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.
  • Tari Eason posts 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Pinson paces the Tigers at 4.7 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 10.9 points.
  • Eric Gaines is posting 8.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Efton Reid averages 8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae tops the Razorbacks in scoring (18.8 points per game), and posts 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also delivers 2.7 steals (fifth in college basketball) and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jaylin Williams tops the Razorbacks in rebounding (8.6 per game), and posts 7.4 points and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Davonte Davis is averaging a team-high 3.9 assists per game. And he is producing 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 46% of his shots from the field.
  • Au'Diese Toney is posting 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 61.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Razorbacks get 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Stanley Umude.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Arkansas at LSU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
