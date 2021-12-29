Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

    The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

    Mississippi State vs Arkansas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mississippi State

    -3

    142 points

    Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

    • The Bulldogs record just 4.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Razorbacks allow (69.8).
    • The Razorbacks' 81.5 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • The Razorbacks have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Shakeel Moore is posting 10.7 points, 2.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
    • Garrison Brooks averages a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.7 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • D.J. Jeffries averages 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Cameron Matthews is averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • JD Notae is the Razorbacks' top scorer (18.0 points per game), and he puts up 3.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
    • Jaylin Williams is No. 1 on the Razorbacks in rebounding (8.3 per game), and produces 6.7 points and 3.4 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Davonte Davis is No. 1 on the Razorbacks in assists (4.0 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • The Razorbacks get 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Au'Diese Toney.
    • The Razorbacks get 13.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Chris Lykes.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Arkansas at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

