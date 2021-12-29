Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Feb 27, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (3) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) react late in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -3 142 points

Key Stats for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

The Bulldogs record just 4.4 more points per game (74.2) than the Razorbacks allow (69.8).

The Razorbacks' 81.5 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Razorbacks have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Shakeel Moore is posting 10.7 points, 2.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Garrison Brooks averages a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 11.7 points and 0.6 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

D.J. Jeffries averages 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cameron Matthews is averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch