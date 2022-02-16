How to Watch Arkansas at Missouri

Arkansas heads to SEC rival Missouri on Tuesday night looking to bounce back after a loss to Alabama.

Arkansas' nine-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday when it lost to Alabama 68-67. The Razorbacks battled back from a 12 point halftime deficit to take a 67-66 lead in the final minute but gave up a basket with 27 seconds left to take the loss.

The loss came a game after they upset No. 1 Auburn in overtime last Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks are now 8-4 in the SEC and 19-6 overall as they are in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament.

Tuesday they will look to avoid a letdown against a Missouri team that has won just three times in the last 10 games.

The Tigers did beat Ole Miss 74-68 on Saturday and have won two of three, but it has been a rare bright spot in a season that has them just 10-14 overall and 4-7 in the SEC.

One of those losses was back on Jan. 12th when they were blown out at Arkansas 87-43.

It was not a good game, but Tuesday they will look to flip the script and pick up the upset win over the Razorbacks.

