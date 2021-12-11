Publish date:
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0) hope to continue a nine-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena.
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas
- The Sooners put up 6.9 more points per game (74.1) than the Razorbacks allow (67.2).
- The Razorbacks average 22.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Sooners give up (60.9).
- This season, the Sooners have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Razorbacks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 40.4% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Tanner Groves averages 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 59.3% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jalen Hill is tops on the Sooners at 6.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.2 assists and 9.2 points.
- Elijah Harkless puts up 9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 4.2 assists per game, while also putting up 2 rebounds and 9.4 points.
- Umoja Gibson is averaging 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae leads the Razorbacks in scoring (18.7 points per game), and puts up 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also puts up 3 steals (third in the country) and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jaylin Williams leads the Razorbacks in rebounding (8.7 per game) and assists (4), and averages 7.1 points. He also posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
- Au'Diese Toney gives the Razorbacks 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Davonte Davis gives the Razorbacks 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Chris Lykes is putting up 12.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 39% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
