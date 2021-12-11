Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler (2) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0) hope to continue a nine-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

The Sooners put up 6.9 more points per game (74.1) than the Razorbacks allow (67.2).

The Razorbacks average 22.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Sooners give up (60.9).

This season, the Sooners have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.

The Razorbacks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 40.4% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves averages 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 59.3% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Hill is tops on the Sooners at 6.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.2 assists and 9.2 points.

Elijah Harkless puts up 9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 4.2 assists per game, while also putting up 2 rebounds and 9.4 points.

Umoja Gibson is averaging 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Arkansas Players to Watch