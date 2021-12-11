Skip to main content
    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler (2) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-0) hope to continue a nine-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

    • The Sooners put up 6.9 more points per game (74.1) than the Razorbacks allow (67.2).
    • The Razorbacks average 22.4 more points per game (83.3) than the Sooners give up (60.9).
    • This season, the Sooners have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Razorbacks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 40.4% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves averages 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 59.3% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jalen Hill is tops on the Sooners at 6.2 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2.2 assists and 9.2 points.
    • Elijah Harkless puts up 9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Goldwire is tops on the Sooners at 4.2 assists per game, while also putting up 2 rebounds and 9.4 points.
    • Umoja Gibson is averaging 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • JD Notae leads the Razorbacks in scoring (18.7 points per game), and puts up 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also puts up 3 steals (third in the country) and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jaylin Williams leads the Razorbacks in rebounding (8.7 per game) and assists (4), and averages 7.1 points. He also posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
    • Au'Diese Toney gives the Razorbacks 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Davonte Davis gives the Razorbacks 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Chris Lykes is putting up 12.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 39% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Arkansas at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
