How to Watch Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Arkansas vs Ole Miss Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arkansas

-4.5

136 points

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

  • The 79.2 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 13.1 more points than the Rebels allow (66.1).
  • The Rebels average just 1.1 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (69.1).
  • The Razorbacks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae is tops on the Razorbacks at 18.6 points per contest, while also averaging 3.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
  • Jaylin Williams is tops on the Razorbacks at 8.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.2 assists and 8.5 points.
  • Davonte Davis is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Au'Diese Toney is putting up 10.9 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Stanley Umude is averaging 10.4 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Nysier Brooks is averaging a team-leading 8.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.6 points and 0.9 assists, making 61.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Luis Rodriguez gets the Rebels 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Matthew Murrell is posting 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
  • The Rebels get 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jaemyn Brakefield.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Arkansas at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
