Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-5, 4-3 SEC) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -4.5 136 points

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

The 79.2 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 13.1 more points than the Rebels allow (66.1).

The Rebels average just 1.1 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (69.1).

The Razorbacks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae is tops on the Razorbacks at 18.6 points per contest, while also averaging 3.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams is tops on the Razorbacks at 8.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.2 assists and 8.5 points.

Davonte Davis is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.6), and also averages 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Au'Diese Toney is putting up 10.9 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Stanley Umude is averaging 10.4 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Ole Miss Players to Watch