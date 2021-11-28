How to Watch Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania
- The Razorbacks put up 79.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 76.9 the Quakers give up.
- The Quakers score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 68.2 the Razorbacks allow.
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Quakers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.5% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Razorbacks is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 8.2 boards and distributes 4.4 assists per game to go with a 5.8 PPG scoring average.
- JD Notae leads Arkansas in scoring, averaging 17.8 per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 3.2 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle's points (19.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Quakers' leaderboards.
- Nick Spinoso grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.0 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard.
- Jonah Charles is the top scorer from deep for the Quakers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Pennsylvania's leader in steals is Jelani Williams with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Max Lorca-Lloyd with 1.5 per game.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Mercer
W 74-61
Home
11/13/2021
Gardner-Webb
W 86-69
Home
11/17/2021
Northern Iowa
W 93-80
Home
11/22/2021
Kansas State
W 72-64
Away
11/23/2021
Cincinnati
W 73-67
Home
11/28/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
12/1/2021
Central Arkansas
-
Home
12/4/2021
Little Rock
-
Home
12/7/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
-
Home
12/18/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Lafayette
W 85-57
Home
11/18/2021
Utah State
L 87-79
Away
11/19/2021
Davidson
L 72-60
Home
11/21/2021
Old Dominion
W 71-63
Away
11/23/2021
Towson
L 76-61
Away
11/28/2021
Arkansas
-
Away
12/1/2021
Villanova
-
Home
12/4/2021
Temple
-
Away
12/8/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
12/11/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/28/2021
JMU
-
Home