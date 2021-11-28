Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania

The Razorbacks put up 79.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 76.9 the Quakers give up.

The Quakers score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 68.2 the Razorbacks allow.

This season, the Razorbacks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.

The Quakers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.5% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Razorbacks is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 8.2 boards and distributes 4.4 assists per game to go with a 5.8 PPG scoring average.

JD Notae leads Arkansas in scoring, averaging 17.8 per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 3.2 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Jordan Dingle's points (19.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Quakers' leaderboards.

Nick Spinoso grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.0 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard.

Jonah Charles is the top scorer from deep for the Quakers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Pennsylvania's leader in steals is Jelani Williams with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Max Lorca-Lloyd with 1.5 per game.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Mercer W 74-61 Home 11/13/2021 Gardner-Webb W 86-69 Home 11/17/2021 Northern Iowa W 93-80 Home 11/22/2021 Kansas State W 72-64 Away 11/23/2021 Cincinnati W 73-67 Home 11/28/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 12/1/2021 Central Arkansas - Home 12/4/2021 Little Rock - Home 12/7/2021 Charlotte - Home 12/11/2021 Oklahoma - Home 12/18/2021 Hofstra - Home

Pennsylvania Schedule