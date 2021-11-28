Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2019; Villanova, PA, USA; Pennsylvania Quakers guard Jordan Dingle (3) drives the lane against Villanova Wildcats forward Cole Swider (10) during the second half at Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Bud Walton Arena.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Pennsylvania

    • The Razorbacks put up 79.6 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 76.9 the Quakers give up.
    • The Quakers score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 68.2 the Razorbacks allow.
    • This season, the Razorbacks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Quakers are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.5% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Razorbacks is Jaylin Williams, who grabs 8.2 boards and distributes 4.4 assists per game to go with a 5.8 PPG scoring average.
    • JD Notae leads Arkansas in scoring, averaging 17.8 per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
    • Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 3.2 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • Jordan Dingle's points (19.6 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Quakers' leaderboards.
    • Nick Spinoso grabs 4.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.0 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard.
    • Jonah Charles is the top scorer from deep for the Quakers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Pennsylvania's leader in steals is Jelani Williams with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Max Lorca-Lloyd with 1.5 per game.

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Mercer

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Gardner-Webb

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 93-80

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Kansas State

    W 72-64

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Central Arkansas

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Little Rock

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    Pennsylvania Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Lafayette

    W 85-57

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Utah State

    L 87-79

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Davidson

    L 72-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 71-63

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Towson

    L 76-61

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    JMU

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Pennsylvania at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

