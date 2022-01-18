How to Watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes square off when the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. South Carolina

The 79.6 points per game the Razorbacks average are 12 more points than the Gamecocks give up (67.6).

The Gamecocks' 71.9 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 69.4 the Razorbacks allow.

The Razorbacks make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae leads the Razorbacks in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.8 per game, while Davonte Davis is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.

Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson scores 11.3 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Wildens Leveque is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 5.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.9 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.

James Reese hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 0.9 per game.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Mississippi State L 81-68 Away 1/4/2022 Vanderbilt L 75-74 Home 1/8/2022 Texas A&M L 86-81 Away 1/12/2022 Missouri W 87-43 Home 1/15/2022 LSU W 65-58 Away 1/18/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/22/2022 Texas A&M - Home 1/26/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/29/2022 West Virginia - Home 2/2/2022 Georgia - Away 2/5/2022 Mississippi State - Home

South Carolina Schedule