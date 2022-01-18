How to Watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SEC foes square off when the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. South Carolina
- The 79.6 points per game the Razorbacks average are 12 more points than the Gamecocks give up (67.6).
- The Gamecocks' 71.9 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 69.4 the Razorbacks allow.
- The Razorbacks make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae leads the Razorbacks in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.8 per game, while Davonte Davis is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
- Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson scores 11.3 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wildens Leveque is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 5.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.9 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
- James Reese hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 0.9 per game.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
L 81-68
Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
L 75-74
Home
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
L 86-81
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
W 87-43
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
W 65-58
Away
1/18/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
1/26/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/29/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Georgia
-
Away
2/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Army
W 105-75
Home
1/4/2022
Auburn
L 81-66
Home
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
W 72-70
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
L 66-46
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
L 71-63
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/1/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Home