How to Watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes square off when the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. South Carolina

  • The 79.6 points per game the Razorbacks average are 12 more points than the Gamecocks give up (67.6).
  • The Gamecocks' 71.9 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 69.4 the Razorbacks allow.
  • The Razorbacks make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae leads the Razorbacks in scoring, tallying 18.8 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
  • Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.8 per game, while Davonte Davis is its best passer, averaging 3.9 assists in each contest.
  • Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson scores 11.3 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wildens Leveque is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 5.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 8.9 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
  • James Reese hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
  • South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 0.9 per game.

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Mississippi State

L 81-68

Away

1/4/2022

Vanderbilt

L 75-74

Home

1/8/2022

Texas A&M

L 86-81

Away

1/12/2022

Missouri

W 87-43

Home

1/15/2022

LSU

W 65-58

Away

1/18/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

1/22/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/29/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Army

W 105-75

Home

1/4/2022

Auburn

L 81-66

Home

1/8/2022

Vanderbilt

W 72-70

Away

1/11/2022

Tennessee

L 66-46

Away

1/15/2022

Florida

L 71-63

Home

1/18/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/22/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/1/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

How To Watch

January
18
2022

South Carolina at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
