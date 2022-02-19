How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) will host the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC) after winning six straight home games. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Tennessee
- The Razorbacks average 78.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 63.1 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.8 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Volunteers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (41.1%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The Razorbacks leader in points and assists is JD Notae, who scores 18.8 points per game to go with 3.5 assists.
- Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.
- Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi averages 13.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Volunteers.
- Josiah-Jordan James puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.8 points and 1.3 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler holds the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per outing.
- Vescovi is the top scorer from distance for the Volunteers, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is James (1.1 per game).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Georgia
W 99-73
Away
2/5/2022
Mississippi State
W 63-55
Home
2/8/2022
Auburn
W 80-76
Home
2/12/2022
Alabama
L 68-67
Away
2/15/2022
Missouri
W 76-57
Away
2/19/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/22/2022
Florida
-
Away
2/26/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
2/26/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
3/2/2022
LSU
-
Home
3/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Texas A&M
W 90-80
Home
2/5/2022
South Carolina
W 81-57
Away
2/9/2022
Mississippi State
W 72-63
Away
2/12/2022
Vanderbilt
W 73-64
Home
2/15/2022
Kentucky
W 76-63
Home
2/19/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
2/22/2022
Missouri
-
Away
2/26/2022
Auburn
-
Home
3/1/2022
Georgia
-
Away
3/5/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Tennessee at Arkansas
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)