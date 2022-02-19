Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) defend during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) will host the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC) after winning six straight home games. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Tennessee

  • The Razorbacks average 78.1 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 63.1 the Volunteers give up.
  • The Volunteers put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.8 the Razorbacks give up.
  • The Razorbacks make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • The Volunteers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • The Razorbacks leader in points and assists is JD Notae, who scores 18.8 points per game to go with 3.5 assists.
  • Jaylin Williams is Arkansas' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 10.2 points per game.
  • Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi averages 13.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Volunteers.
  • Josiah-Jordan James puts up a stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 8.8 points and 1.3 assists per game for Tennessee to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kennedy Chandler holds the top spot for assists with 4.9 per game, adding 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per outing.
  • Vescovi is the top scorer from distance for the Volunteers, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is James (1.1 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Georgia

W 99-73

Away

2/5/2022

Mississippi State

W 63-55

Home

2/8/2022

Auburn

W 80-76

Home

2/12/2022

Alabama

L 68-67

Away

2/15/2022

Missouri

W 76-57

Away

2/19/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/22/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/26/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

3/2/2022

LSU

-

Home

3/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Texas A&M

W 90-80

Home

2/5/2022

South Carolina

W 81-57

Away

2/9/2022

Mississippi State

W 72-63

Away

2/12/2022

Vanderbilt

W 73-64

Home

2/15/2022

Kentucky

W 76-63

Home

2/19/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

2/22/2022

Missouri

-

Away

2/26/2022

Auburn

-

Home

3/1/2022

Georgia

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Tennessee at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
