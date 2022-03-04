Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (22-7, 13-4 SEC) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arkansas

  • The Volunteers put up 73.5 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.8 the Razorbacks give up.
  • The Razorbacks' 77.4 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 63.0 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Volunteers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Razorbacks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Josiah-Jordan James is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (5.8), and also averages 9.4 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Zakai Zeigler is averaging 8.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.
  • John Fulkerson posts 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Williams paces the Razorbacks in rebounding (9.7 per game), and produces 10.9 points and 2.7 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Stanley Umude gives the Razorbacks 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • The Razorbacks get 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Au'Diese Toney.
  • Davonte Davis gives the Razorbacks 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Arkansas at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
