Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC) hope to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
- The 79.3 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 16.4 more points than the Aggies allow (62.9).
- The Aggies score an average of 75.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 68.8 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.8 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 2.5 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson racks up 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
- Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams holds the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Marcus Williams makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
- Jackson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
L 75-74
Home
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
L 86-81
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
W 87-43
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
W 65-58
Away
1/18/2022
South Carolina
W 75-59
Home
1/22/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
1/26/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/29/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Georgia
-
Away
2/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Auburn
-
Home
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Georgia
W 81-79
Away
1/8/2022
Arkansas
W 86-81
Home
1/11/2022
Ole Miss
W 67-51
Home
1/15/2022
Missouri
W 67-64
Away
1/19/2022
Kentucky
L 64-58
Home
1/22/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/26/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/29/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/1/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
2/5/2022
Missouri
-
Home
2/8/2022
LSU
-
Home
