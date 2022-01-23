Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC) hope to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

  • The 79.3 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 16.4 more points than the Aggies allow (62.9).
  • The Aggies score an average of 75.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 68.8 the Razorbacks give up.
  • The Razorbacks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.8 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
  • Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 2.5 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson racks up 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.
  • Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams holds the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.
  • Marcus Williams makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.
  • Jackson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Vanderbilt

L 75-74

Home

1/8/2022

Texas A&M

L 86-81

Away

1/12/2022

Missouri

W 87-43

Home

1/15/2022

LSU

W 65-58

Away

1/18/2022

South Carolina

W 75-59

Home

1/22/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/26/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/29/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Auburn

-

Home

Texas A&M Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Georgia

W 81-79

Away

1/8/2022

Arkansas

W 86-81

Home

1/11/2022

Ole Miss

W 67-51

Home

1/15/2022

Missouri

W 67-64

Away

1/19/2022

Kentucky

L 64-58

Home

1/22/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/26/2022

LSU

-

Away

1/29/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/1/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

2/5/2022

Missouri

-

Home

2/8/2022

LSU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Texas A&M at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

