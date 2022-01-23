Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC) hope to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

The 79.3 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 16.4 more points than the Aggies allow (62.9).

The Aggies score an average of 75.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 68.8 the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies are shooting 46.4% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.8 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Notae and Williams lead Arkansas on the defensive end, with Notae leading the team in steals averaging 2.5 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson racks up 12.6 points per game to be the top scorer for the Aggies.

Tyrece Radford puts up a stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.3 assists per game for Texas A&M to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marcus Williams holds the top spot for assists with 3.9 per game, adding 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per matchup.

Marcus Williams makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Aggies.

Jackson (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Texas A&M while Ethan Henderson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Vanderbilt L 75-74 Home 1/8/2022 Texas A&M L 86-81 Away 1/12/2022 Missouri W 87-43 Home 1/15/2022 LSU W 65-58 Away 1/18/2022 South Carolina W 75-59 Home 1/22/2022 Texas A&M - Home 1/26/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/29/2022 West Virginia - Home 2/2/2022 Georgia - Away 2/5/2022 Mississippi State - Home 2/8/2022 Auburn - Home

Texas A&M Schedule