How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

  • The Aggies record 5.7 more points per game (76.6) than the Razorbacks give up (70.9).
  • The Razorbacks' 80.0 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.4 the Aggies allow.
  • The Aggies are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
  • The Razorbacks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 40.8% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson leads his team in both points (13.3) and assists (1.4) per game, and also posts 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Williams leads his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also averages 10.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Tyrece Radford paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 8.9 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Henry Coleman III is putting up 9.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Andre Gordon is posting 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae is the Razorbacks' top scorer (17.8 points per game), and he averages 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
  • Jaylin Williams is the Razorbacks' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he produces 6.8 points and 3.5 assists.
  • Au'Diese Toney is putting up 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 66.3% of his shots from the field.
  • Davonte Davis is putting up a team-high 3.7 assists per game. And he is producing 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • Stanley Umude is averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 48.0% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Arkansas at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
