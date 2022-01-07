How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Vanderbilt won 75-74. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (12-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Reed Arena. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

The Aggies record 5.7 more points per game (76.6) than the Razorbacks give up (70.9).

The Razorbacks' 80.0 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 62.4 the Aggies allow.

The Aggies are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

The Razorbacks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 40.8% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson leads his team in both points (13.3) and assists (1.4) per game, and also posts 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Marcus Williams leads his squad in assists per game (3.7), and also averages 10.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tyrece Radford paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 8.9 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Henry Coleman III is putting up 9.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Andre Gordon is posting 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch