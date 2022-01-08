Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M looks to win its sixth in a row in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Arkansas in SEC action.

Texas A&M has gotten hot as it heads into SEC play. The Aggies have rolled off five straight wins, including Tuesday's 81-79 win against Georgia in their SEC opener.

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Arkansas at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved their record to 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. They have emerged as one of the surprise teams in the SEC so far, but they need to show they can beat the top teams in the conference.

Saturday, they get a date with an Arkansas team that is coming off a tough loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

The loss was the Razorbacks' second in a row and fourth in their last five games. It has been a complete 180 from how they started the season when they began the year with nine straight wins.

Arkansas now finds itself 0-2 in the SEC and in desperate need of a win or they could be out of the conference race before it even begins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

