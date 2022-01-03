Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

The 80.5 points per game the Razorbacks score are 19.8 more points than the Commodores give up (60.7).

The Commodores average just 0.7 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (70.6).

This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.

The Commodores' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Arkansas Players to Watch

The Razorbacks scoring leader is JD Notae, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.

The Razorbacks get the most three-point shooting production out of Notae, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

The Commodores' Scotty Pippen Jr. puts up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.

Pippen makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.

Pippen (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2021 Charlotte W 86-66 Home 12/11/2021 Oklahoma L 88-66 Away 12/18/2021 Hofstra L 89-81 Home 12/21/2021 Elon W 81-55 Home 12/29/2021 Mississippi State L 81-68 Away 1/4/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/8/2022 Texas A&M - Away 1/12/2022 Missouri - Home 1/15/2022 LSU - Away 1/18/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/22/2022 Texas A&M - Home

Vanderbilt Schedule