How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt
- The 80.5 points per game the Razorbacks score are 19.8 more points than the Commodores give up (60.7).
- The Commodores average just 0.7 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (70.6).
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.
- The Commodores' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The Razorbacks scoring leader is JD Notae, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
- The Razorbacks get the most three-point shooting production out of Notae, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- The Commodores' Scotty Pippen Jr. puts up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
- Pippen makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.
- Pippen (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Charlotte
W 86-66
Home
12/11/2021
Oklahoma
L 88-66
Away
12/18/2021
Hofstra
L 89-81
Home
12/21/2021
Elon
W 81-55
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi State
L 81-68
Away
1/4/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
-
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/18/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Temple
L 72-68
Home
12/10/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 69-58
Home
12/18/2021
Austin Peay
W 77-51
Home
12/23/2021
Hawaii
W 68-54
Away
12/23/2021
BYU
W 69-67
Home
1/4/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
-
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
-
Away