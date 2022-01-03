Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-4, 0-0 SEC) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

    Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt

    • The 80.5 points per game the Razorbacks score are 19.8 more points than the Commodores give up (60.7).
    • The Commodores average just 0.7 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (70.6).
    • This season, the Razorbacks have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have made.
    • The Commodores' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

    Arkansas Players to Watch

    • The Razorbacks scoring leader is JD Notae, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
    • Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
    • The Razorbacks get the most three-point shooting production out of Notae, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • The Commodores' Scotty Pippen Jr. puts up enough points (18.1 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jordan Wright's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard.
    • Pippen makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Commodores.
    • Pippen (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Vanderbilt while Quentin Millora-Brown (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Arkansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Charlotte

    W 86-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 88-66

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Hofstra

    L 89-81

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Elon

    W 81-55

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 81-68

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    Vanderbilt Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Temple

    L 72-68

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 69-58

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 77-51

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Hawaii

    W 68-54

    Away

    12/23/2021

    BYU

    W 69-67

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Vanderbilt at Arkansas

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

