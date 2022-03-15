Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas will face off against Vermont in the first round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

After a grueling SEC season, No. 4 Arkansas opens 2022 NCAA tournament play with No. 13 Vermont, champions of the American East.

How to watch the first round matchup between No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Vermont:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:20 p.m ET

TV: TNT

The Razorbacks and Catamounts are heading to Buffalo, as the final game to be played at the pod that also features Providence-South Dakota State, Iowa-Richmond and UConn-New Mexico State.

Arkansas, which is ranked No. 15 in the country entering March Madness, overcame a rough slide from mid-December to early-January in which it lost five of six games to finish 25–8 with a 13–5 SEC record. Eric Musselman’s team won 14 of its final 16 regular-season games and took down LSU to open its SEC tournament before falling to red-hot Texas A&M in the conference semifinal. 

Vermont, meanwhile, has done a whole lot of winning in its own right this season. The Catamounts take a 28–5 record into the Big Dance, along with an impressive 17–1 mark in conference play, with the one loss coming by one point in overtime to Hartford. UVM beat NJIT, Binghamton and UMBC by more than 36 points per game in the America East tournament to earn the automatic bid.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of No. 5 UConn and No. 12 New Mexico State for a spot in the Sweet 16.

