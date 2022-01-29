Skip to main content

How to Watch Arkansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots for three as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots for three as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. West Virginia

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. West Virginia

  • The Razorbacks score 13.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.4 points per game, the same as the Razorbacks give up.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
  • Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Taz Sherman's points (18.5 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien's stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
  • Sherman makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
  • West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Missouri

W 87-43

Home

1/15/2022

LSU

W 65-58

Away

1/18/2022

South Carolina

W 75-59

Home

1/22/2022

Texas A&M

W 76-73

Home

1/26/2022

Ole Miss

W 64-55

Away

1/29/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/5/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Auburn

-

Home

2/12/2022

Alabama

-

Away

2/15/2022

Missouri

-

Away

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Oklahoma State

W 70-60

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas

L 85-59

Away

1/18/2022

Baylor

L 77-68

Home

1/22/2022

Texas Tech

L 78-65

Away

1/26/2022

Oklahoma

L 72-62

Home

1/29/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/31/2022

Baylor

-

Away

2/5/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

2/8/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

2/14/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

West Virginia at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Islanders

20 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

20 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

20 seconds ago
baseball field
International Baseball

How to Watch Venezuela vs México

20 seconds ago
NC State Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

20 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

20 seconds ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Northwestern at Illinois in College Wrestling

20 seconds ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

20 seconds ago
Dec 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA;Bryant University Bulldogs guard Peter Kiss (32) shoots against Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston won 111 to 44. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LIU at Bryant in Men's College Basketball

20 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy