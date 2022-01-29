Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots for three as Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. West Virginia

The Razorbacks score 13.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).

The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.4 points per game, the same as the Razorbacks give up.

This season, the Razorbacks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.

Arkansas Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.

Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Taz Sherman's points (18.5 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.

Gabe Osabuohien's stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.

Sherman makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 Missouri W 87-43 Home 1/15/2022 LSU W 65-58 Away 1/18/2022 South Carolina W 75-59 Home 1/22/2022 Texas A&M W 76-73 Home 1/26/2022 Ole Miss W 64-55 Away 1/29/2022 West Virginia - Home 2/2/2022 Georgia - Away 2/5/2022 Mississippi State - Home 2/8/2022 Auburn - Home 2/12/2022 Alabama - Away 2/15/2022 Missouri - Away

West Virginia Schedule