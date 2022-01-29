How to Watch Arkansas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bud Walton Arena
Key Stats for Arkansas vs. West Virginia
- The Razorbacks score 13.6 more points per game (78.4) than the Mountaineers give up (64.8).
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.4 points per game, the same as the Razorbacks give up.
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have made.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Razorbacks this season is JD Notae, who averages 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
- Jaylin Williams leads Arkansas in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Davonte Davis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
- Notae leads the Razorbacks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Arkansas steals leader is Notae, who averages 2.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Taz Sherman's points (18.5 per game) and assists (2.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
- Gabe Osabuohien's stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 points and 1.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
- Sherman makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
- West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell (1.1 per game).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Missouri
W 87-43
Home
1/15/2022
LSU
W 65-58
Away
1/18/2022
South Carolina
W 75-59
Home
1/22/2022
Texas A&M
W 76-73
Home
1/26/2022
Ole Miss
W 64-55
Away
1/29/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Georgia
-
Away
2/5/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Auburn
-
Home
2/12/2022
Alabama
-
Away
2/15/2022
Missouri
-
Away
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Oklahoma State
W 70-60
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas
L 85-59
Away
1/18/2022
Baylor
L 77-68
Home
1/22/2022
Texas Tech
L 78-65
Away
1/26/2022
Oklahoma
L 72-62
Home
1/29/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/31/2022
Baylor
-
Away
2/5/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
2/8/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
2/14/2022
Kansas State
-
Away