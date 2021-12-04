How to Watch Army at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

Games between two service academies are always a treat, and Saturday fans get another one when Army travels to Air Force. The Black Knights and Falcons get a lot of attention when they play in football, but the rivalry is just as fierce in basketball.

How to Watch Army at Air Force in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Saturday afternoon, Air Force is looking to win its seventh straight, as it has been playing well since losing its opener to South Dakota. The Falcons have won multiple close games during the run and have shown they can finish off games in the earlier season.

Army will look to keep Air Force from continuing its winning streak, as the Black Knights look to bounce back after a loss to Siena on Tuesday.

The loss dropped the Black Knights' record to 4-3 on the year, as they have alternated wins and losses over the last four. Despite the uneven record, Army has played good defense this year which has led to four wins.

Saturday, the Army looks to stay above .500, halt Air Force's long winning streak and get a big win over a rival.

