Army vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-1) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Army Black Knights (4-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Army

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Clune Arena

Clune Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Air Force vs. Army

The Falcons average 63.3 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 67.0 the Black Knights give up.

The Black Knights put up 12.0 more points per game (69.9) than the Falcons allow (57.9).

The Falcons make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Black Knights are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 40.4% the Falcons' opponents have shot this season.

Air Force Players to Watch

A.J. Walker paces the Falcons with 18.7 points per game and 1.9 assists, while also posting 4.1 rebounds.

Ethan Taylor leads his team in both rebounds (5.7) and assists (3.6) per contest, and also puts up 9.6 points. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Joseph Octave averages 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jake Heidbreder is posting 8.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Nikc Jackson puts up 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field.

Army Players to Watch