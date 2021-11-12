Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Army vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) shoots over Army Black Knights guard Josh Caldwell (0) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) take the court against the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Army

    Duke vs Army Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Duke

    -25.5

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for Duke vs. Army

    • Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were 6.5 more points than the Black Knights allowed (69.5).
    • The Black Knights scored only 0.4 more points per game last year (71.7) than the Blue Devils gave up to opponents (71.3).
    • The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Black Knights allowed to opponents.
    • The Black Knights shot 45.7% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Matthew Hurt was tops on the Blue Devils with 18.3 points per game and 6.1 rebounds last year, while also averaging 1.3 assists.
    • DJ Steward put up 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Wendell Moore averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Jordan Goldwire led his squad in assists per contest (3.9) last season, and also posted 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.
    • Mark Williams put up 7.1 points, 0.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last year.

    Army Players to Watch

    • Josh Caldwell averaged 12.6 points per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
    • Nick Finke pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, while Jalen Rucker dished out 2.7 assists per contest.
    • Lonnie Grayson hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Caldwell and Charlie Peterson were defensive standouts last season, with Caldwell averaging 1.8 steals per game and Peterson collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Army at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

