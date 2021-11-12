Nov 11, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cam Reddish (2) shoots over Army Black Knights guard Josh Caldwell (0) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (0-0) take the court against the Army Black Knights (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Duke vs. Army

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Duke -25.5 146.5 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Army

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Blue Devils scored were 6.5 more points than the Black Knights allowed (69.5).

The Black Knights scored only 0.4 more points per game last year (71.7) than the Blue Devils gave up to opponents (71.3).

The Blue Devils shot 46.9% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Black Knights allowed to opponents.

The Black Knights shot 45.7% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.

Duke Players to Watch

Matthew Hurt was tops on the Blue Devils with 18.3 points per game and 6.1 rebounds last year, while also averaging 1.3 assists.

DJ Steward put up 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Moore averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jordan Goldwire led his squad in assists per contest (3.9) last season, and also posted 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he delivered 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Mark Williams put up 7.1 points, 0.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game last year.

Army Players to Watch