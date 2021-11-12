Skip to main content
    How to Watch Army Black Knights at Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mike Krzyzewski's alma mater Army travels to face Krzyzewski and No. 9 Duke in NCAA men's basketball.
    The Army men's basketball team won its season opener on Tuesday against Division III opponent SUNY-New Palz 83–52, but its next opponent, No. 9 Duke presents a significantly tougher challenge Friday.

    Duke also opened up their season with a win Tuesday, as the Blue Devils came away with a 79–71 win against No. 10 Kentucky. They were led by Trevor Keels, who had 25 points, followed by Paolo Banchero, who had 22 points and seven rebounds.

    How to Watch Army Black Knights at Duke Blue Devils Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream Army Black Knights at Duke Blue Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Duke is expected to be one of the best teams in college basketball this season.

    Paolo Banchero should be one of the main contenders for the Naismith College Player of the Year award. Jeremy Roach, Banchero and Mark Williams all notched seven rebounds against the Wildcats, though the team had just seven assists on the night.

    This game will offer Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's alma mater Army a chance to prove itself a national contender, while the Blue Devils have an opportunity to continue to build their top-10 résumé.

