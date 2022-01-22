Skip to main content

How to Watch Army vs Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Army and Navy face off in a Patriot League game where both teams are fighting for position in the standings.

The Black Knights are 11-8 and looking to get on a winning streak with a win over Navy today. Army is coming off a 76-66 win over American where star Jalen Rucker had 25 points.

How to Watch the Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Midshipmen, however, are No. 2 in the Patriot League but coming off a loss to Lehigh. 

Navy is hoping it doesn't lose two straight games and fall in the standings.

Despite its 7-10 overall record, Colgate is 3-1 in conference play and No. 1 in the division due to its winning percentage.

Navy could be pushing toward that No. 1 spot in the conference with a victory over the Black Knights.

The Midshipmen are led by guards Greg Summers and John Carter Jr. who lead the team in all major statistical categories.

Both teams have been playing well as of late and are looking to continue to move up in the Patriot League standings.

