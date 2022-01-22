Army vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Army vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Navy Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2 Patriot) host the Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Navy Alumni Hall, beginning at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Navy vs. Army

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy Alumni Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Navy -8 134 points

Key Stats for Navy vs. Army

The Midshipmen put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Black Knights allow (69.5).

The Black Knights put up 11.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Midshipmen allow (60.4).

The Midshipmen make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

The Black Knights' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Navy Players to Watch

John Carter Jr. averages a team-leading 13.5 points per contest. He is also putting up 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Nelson is averaging 8.3 points, 0.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Greg Summers paces his team in both rebounds (5.4) and assists (2.4) per game, and also posts 10.4 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Daniel Deaver is posting 7.6 points, 1.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Walker averages 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Army Players to Watch