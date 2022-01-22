Army vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Army vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2 Patriot) host the Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-2 Patriot) in a matchup of Patriot rivals at Navy Alumni Hall, beginning at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Navy vs. Army

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Navy Alumni Hall
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Navy vs Army Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Navy

-8

134 points

Key Stats for Navy vs. Army

  • The Midshipmen put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Black Knights allow (69.5).
  • The Black Knights put up 11.2 more points per game (71.6) than the Midshipmen allow (60.4).
  • The Midshipmen make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • The Black Knights' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
  • John Carter Jr. averages a team-leading 13.5 points per contest. He is also putting up 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyler Nelson is averaging 8.3 points, 0.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Greg Summers paces his team in both rebounds (5.4) and assists (2.4) per game, and also posts 10.4 points. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Daniel Deaver is posting 7.6 points, 1.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Jaylen Walker averages 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Army Players to Watch

  • Jalen Rucker is posting a team-leading 15.8 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
  • Josh Caldwell gets the Black Knights 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Charlie Peterson is the Black Knights' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he delivers 7.9 points and 1.2 assists.
  • Aaron Duhart is putting up a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Black Knights receive 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Chris Mann.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Army at Navy

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
1:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
