    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Asheville Championship Final, Minnesota vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Asheville Championship, which featured four NCAA men's basketball teams, ends with Minnesota and Princeton facing off in Sunday's final.
    The Minnesota men's basketball team (2–0) has the chance to start 3–0 for the second straight season with a win against Princeton (2–0) in the final of the Asheville Championship on Sunday.

    New Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson has his team playing well on both ends of the floor.

    How to Watch Asheville Championship Final, Minnesota vs. Princeton:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live Stream Asheville Championship Final: Minnesota vs. Princeton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Minnesota edged Western Kentucky 73–69 in their first game at the tournament. The Golden Gophers are led by Jamison Battle, a transfer from George Washington who played well for two seasons there. In two games with Minnesota, he has shown another side of his game.

    Battle is leading the Golden Gophers with 19.0 points per game, while also filling up the stat sheet with 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals a game. The rest of Golden Gophers are stepping up around Battle, with Payton Willis (16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists) and E.J. Stephens (15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals) heavily contributing. 

    So far the only issue with the Golden Gophers is their depth. They are only getting on average 5.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 32.0 minutes from their bench.

    The Tigers feature a more balanced attack with Ryan Langborg (11.0 points) leading the way and 12 players averaging between 4.0 and 11.0 PPG. They held on for a 66–62 win against South Carolina in their first game in the tournament. Can they pull off an upset Sunday?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Asheville Championship Final: Minnesota vs. Princeton

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
