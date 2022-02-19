Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn visits rival Florida on Saturday afternoon looking to win its third straight game

Auburn has bounced back nicely since dropping its first SEC game to Arkansas. The Tigers lost to the Razorbacks 80-76 in overtime, but have won two since.

How to Watch Auburn at Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Auburn at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have easily taken care of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt since that loss and are now 12-1 in the SEC. They still sit two games up on second-place Kentucky and are in great shape to win the conference regular-season title.

The Tigers are the favorite to win it, but they play three of their last five games on the road starting Saturday with a trip to a Flordia team that has lost two straight.

The Gators come back home after a two-game road trip in which they were blown out by Kentucky and then lost a close game to a struggling Texas A&M.

The back-to-back losses have dropped Florida to under .500 at 6-7 in the SEC. It has been a tough couple of games for the Gators who are trying to play their way into the NCAA Tournament.

Florida is on the wrong side of the bubble right now, but if it can upset Auburn on Saturday it can move closer to making the tournament.

