Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Georgia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn puts its perfect SEC record on the line Saturday afternoon when it travels to rival Georgia

Auburn put another stamp on why it is the top team in the SEC on Tuesday night when it blew out rival Alabama 100-81. It was an impressive performance from the Tigers as they continue to show why they are ranked No. 1 in the country.

How to Watch Auburn at Georgia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Auburn at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the 18th straight win for the Tigers and one of their most impressive. They are a perfect 9-0 in the SEC and are the unquestioned favorite to win the conference title.

Saturday afternoon they will look to avoid a letdown when they take on a Georgia team who is coming off a 16 point loss to Arkansas on Wednesday night.

It was the second straight loss for the Bulldogs after they pulled off a huge upset of Alabama a week and a half ago.

The Bulldogs are now just 1-8 in the SEC and 6-16 overall as the heat on Tom Crean's seat continues to get hotter.

Georgia has really struggled this year but have shown it can pull off a big upset.

Saturday, though, they will have to play great basketball if they want to pull off the biggest upset of the year and take down the top team in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Auburn at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) reacts to a foul from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Northwestern at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball

just now
SEAMUS POWER
PGA Tour

How to Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round

just now
CLASH
NASCAR

How to Watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Practice

30 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Mercer Arkansas
College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer at Chattanooga in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
inter milan
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy