How to Watch Auburn at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

Auburn puts its perfect SEC record on the line Saturday afternoon when it travels to rival Georgia

Auburn put another stamp on why it is the top team in the SEC on Tuesday night when it blew out rival Alabama 100-81. It was an impressive performance from the Tigers as they continue to show why they are ranked No. 1 in the country.

How to Watch Auburn at Georgia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The win was the 18th straight win for the Tigers and one of their most impressive. They are a perfect 9-0 in the SEC and are the unquestioned favorite to win the conference title.

Saturday afternoon they will look to avoid a letdown when they take on a Georgia team who is coming off a 16 point loss to Arkansas on Wednesday night.

It was the second straight loss for the Bulldogs after they pulled off a huge upset of Alabama a week and a half ago.

The Bulldogs are now just 1-8 in the SEC and 6-16 overall as the heat on Tom Crean's seat continues to get hotter.

Georgia has really struggled this year but have shown it can pull off a big upset.

Saturday, though, they will have to play great basketball if they want to pull off the biggest upset of the year and take down the top team in the country.

