How to Watch Auburn at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

Auburn heads to SEC rival Ole Miss on Saturday night looking to win their 13th straight game

Auburn is playing as well as anyone in the country right now and Saturday the Tigers look to stay perfect in the SEC when they travel to Ole Miss.

How to Watch Auburn at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Tigers are coming off their biggest win of the year as they beat bitter rival Alabama 81-77 on Tuesday. It was a huge win and was made even better as it was on the road.

The win was their 12th in a row and has helped them move up to No. 4 in the latest AP poll.

Saturday they will look to avoid a letdown when they head to Ole Miss to take on a Rebels team that is coming off a loss to Texas A&M.

The loss to the Aggies was their third in their last four games and dropped them to 1-2 in the SEC and 9-6 overall.

The Rebels have struggled in conference play and Saturday won't be any easier when they take on the hottest team in the country right now.

