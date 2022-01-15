Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn heads to SEC rival Ole Miss on Saturday night looking to win their 13th straight game

Auburn is playing as well as anyone in the country right now and Saturday the Tigers look to stay perfect in the SEC when they travel to Ole Miss.

How to Watch Auburn at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Auburn at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers are coming off their biggest win of the year as they beat bitter rival Alabama 81-77 on Tuesday. It was a huge win and was made even better as it was on the road.

The win was their 12th in a row and has helped them move up to No. 4 in the latest AP poll.

Saturday they will look to avoid a letdown when they head to Ole Miss to take on a Rebels team that is coming off a loss to Texas A&M.

The loss to the Aggies was their third in their last four games and dropped them to 1-2 in the SEC and 9-6 overall.

The Rebels have struggled in conference play and Saturday won't be any easier when they take on the hottest team in the country right now.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Auburn at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17506829
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Blackhawks

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17076843
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Celtics

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17393283
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Spurs

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Midget Racing
Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy