How to Watch Auburn at Alabama in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bitter rivals hit the hardwood on Tuesday night when Auburn travels to Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide.

Auburn heads to rival Alabama as hot as any team in the country. The Tigers have won 11 straight games and have climbed all the way up to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll.

How to Watch Auburn at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time:  9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Auburn at Alabama game on fuboTV:

The Tigers lost in double overtime to UConn way back on Nov. 24, but have been perfect since. Auburn has won all but two games by double digits during this run, including a 15-point win against red-hot LSU.

Auburn is now 14-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC and suddenly looking like a favorite to win the conference. However, it won't be easy Tuesday night against rival Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a shocking 92-86 loss to Missouri on Saturday. The loss came after they had beat Tennessee and Florida to open SEC play.

It has been a strange year for Alabama as they have looked great in beating Gonzaga, Houston and the Volunteers, but have also been upset by Iona, Davidson and Missouri.

Alabama has as much talent as anyone in the conference, but need to show more consistency. Beating rival Auburn on Tuesday night would definitely help the team get back on track and show that it is still a threat in a loaded SEC.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Auburn vs. Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
