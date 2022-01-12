How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) will visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 0-0 SEC) after winning four straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -3 156.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Auburn

The 82.5 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 17.6 more points than the Tigers allow (64.9).

The Tigers' 80.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 74.0 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

The Crimson Tide are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Alabama Players to Watch

Keon Ellis paces the Crimson Tide at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 12.2 points.

Jahvon Quinerly puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 15.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the field and 25.9% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden Shackelford paces the Crimson Tide at 16.3 points per game, while also posting 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

JD Davison is tops on the Crimson Tide at 4.3 assists per game, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 8.3 points.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Auburn Players to Watch