How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) will visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 0-0 SEC) after winning four straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-3
156.5 points
Key Stats for Alabama vs. Auburn
- The 82.5 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 17.6 more points than the Tigers allow (64.9).
- The Tigers' 80.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 74.0 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
Alabama Players to Watch
- Keon Ellis paces the Crimson Tide at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 12.2 points.
- Jahvon Quinerly puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 15.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the field and 25.9% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jaden Shackelford paces the Crimson Tide at 16.3 points per game, while also posting 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
- JD Davison is tops on the Crimson Tide at 4.3 assists per game, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 8.3 points.
- Charles Bediako puts up 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Walker Kessler is averaging a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.9 points and 0.9 assists, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Jabari Smith is posting a team-leading 15.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Wendell Green Jr. is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Tigers receive 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from K.D. Johnson.
- Devan Cambridge gets the Tigers 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Auburn at Alabama
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)