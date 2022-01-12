Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) will visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-4, 0-0 SEC) after winning four straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Auburn

Alabama vs Auburn Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Alabama

-3

156.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. Auburn

  • The 82.5 points per game the Crimson Tide record are 17.6 more points than the Tigers allow (64.9).
  • The Tigers' 80.6 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 74.0 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Keon Ellis paces the Crimson Tide at 6.2 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.1 assists and 12.2 points.
  • Jahvon Quinerly puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 15.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 44.7% from the field and 25.9% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jaden Shackelford paces the Crimson Tide at 16.3 points per game, while also posting 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
  • JD Davison is tops on the Crimson Tide at 4.3 assists per game, while also putting up 4.9 rebounds and 8.3 points.
  • Charles Bediako puts up 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Walker Kessler is averaging a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.9 points and 0.9 assists, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Jabari Smith is posting a team-leading 15.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.
  • Wendell Green Jr. is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • The Tigers receive 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from K.D. Johnson.
  • Devan Cambridge gets the Tigers 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Auburn at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) look for the loose ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32, right) greet each other following Minnesota's 141-123 win at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

2 minutes ago
Teen Mom Girls Night
entertainment

How to Watch Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In

2 minutes ago
Naomi CW
entertainment

How to Watch Naomi Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Restoration Road
entertainment

How to Watch Restoration Road with Clint Harp

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy