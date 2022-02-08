Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn puts its 19 game winning streak on the line Tuesday night when it travels to Fayetteville to take on the Razorbacks.

Auburn hits the road for the second straight game on Tuesday night coming off a closer than expected win against Georgia.

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Auburn at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Saturday, the Tigers narrowly avoided a huge upset when Wendell Green Jr. hit a last-second layup to give them a 74-72 win. It was a shockingly close game for them against the last place Bulldogs.

They were able to get the win, though, and Tuesday they will get tested again against an Arkansas team that has won eight straight.

The Razorbacks are the hottest team besides Auburn in the SEC right now. They have gotten back to the form they had at the beginning of the year when they started 9-0.

On Saturday, Arkansas got to eight straight wins when they beat Mississippi State 63-55. 

Tuesday they will get their biggest test of the year against the No. 1 team in the country. They will be a big underdog, but they have been playing great and have the talent to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

