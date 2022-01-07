How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Florida
- The Tigers record 18.6 more points per game (80.3) than the Gators allow (61.7).
- The Gators put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.
- The Gators have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.7 points per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Walker Kessler is Auburn's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.
- Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.2 per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton sits on top of the Gators leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- Florida's assist leader is Tyree Appleby with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.9 points per game and grabs 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Myreon Jones is the top scorer from distance for the Gators, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Florida's leader in steals is Brandon McKissic (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.4 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
North Alabama
W 70-44
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
W 74-70
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
W 71-58
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
W 70-55
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
W 81-66
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/25/2022
Missouri
-
Away
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
North Florida
W 85-55
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
L 70-68
Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
W 66-55
Home
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
W 87-62
Home
1/5/2022
Alabama
L 83-70
Home
1/8/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/12/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/15/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/26/2022
Tennessee
-
Away