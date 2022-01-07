Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) aim to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Florida

  • The Tigers record 18.6 more points per game (80.3) than the Gators allow (61.7).
  • The Gators put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.
  • The Gators have shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.7 points per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Walker Kessler is Auburn's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.
  • Smith leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.2 per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton sits on top of the Gators leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • Florida's assist leader is Tyree Appleby with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.9 points per game and grabs 2.0 rebounds per game.
  • Myreon Jones is the top scorer from distance for the Gators, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
  • Florida's leader in steals is Brandon McKissic (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.4 per game).

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

North Alabama

W 70-44

Home

12/18/2021

Saint Louis

W 74-70

Away

12/22/2021

Murray State

W 71-58

Home

12/29/2021

LSU

W 70-55

Home

1/4/2022

South Carolina

W 81-66

Away

1/8/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/11/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/15/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/25/2022

Missouri

-

Away

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

North Florida

W 85-55

Home

12/12/2021

Maryland

L 70-68

Away

12/18/2021

South Florida

W 66-55

Home

12/22/2021

Stony Brook

W 87-62

Home

1/5/2022

Alabama

L 83-70

Home

1/8/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/12/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/15/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/19/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Florida at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

