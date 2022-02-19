Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (16-10, 6-7 SEC) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -4 139.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Auburn

The Tigers put up 16.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Gators give up (64.1).

The Gators average only 2.9 more points per game (70) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (67.1).

This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 43% of shots the Gators' opponents have knocked down.

The Gators are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 38.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

Walker Kessler paces the Tigers at 8.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 12 points.

Jabari Smith paces his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (1.7) per game, and also puts up 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Wendell Green Jr. leads the Tigers at 5 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 points.

K.D. Johnson is posting 12.7 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Devan Cambridge puts up 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Florida Players to Watch