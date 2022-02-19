Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (16-10, 6-7 SEC) will look to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn vs Florida Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Auburn

-4

139.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Auburn

  • The Tigers put up 16.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Gators give up (64.1).
  • The Gators average only 2.9 more points per game (70) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (67.1).
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 43% of shots the Gators' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Gators are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 38.5% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Walker Kessler paces the Tigers at 8.4 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.8 assists and 12 points.
  • Jabari Smith paces his squad in both points (15.8) and assists (1.7) per game, and also puts up 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1 block.
  • Wendell Green Jr. leads the Tigers at 5 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 points.
  • K.D. Johnson is posting 12.7 points, 1.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
  • Devan Cambridge puts up 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton is the Gators' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and posts 1.6 assists.
  • The Gators receive 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Phlandrous Fleming Jr..
  • Tyree Appleby is putting up a team-high 3.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 35.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
  • Anthony Duruji gives the Gators 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Myreon Jones is averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.2% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Auburn at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

