How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Auburn Arena.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Georgia
- The Tigers put up 5.5 more points per game (80.6) than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).
- The Bulldogs' 70.8 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Auburn Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.7 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.1 per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.2 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
- Braelen Bridges puts up a stat line of six rebounds, 12.1 points and 1.4 assists per game for Georgia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Cook has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- Noah Baumann hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Georgia's leader in steals is Cook (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Oquendo (0.7 per game).
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
LSU
W 70-55
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
W 81-66
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
W 85-73
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
W 81-77
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
W 80-71
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/25/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
2/1/2022
Alabama
-
Home
2/5/2022
Georgia
-
Away
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Gardner-Webb
L 77-60
Home
1/4/2022
Texas A&M
L 81-79
Home
1/8/2022
Kentucky
L 92-77
Away
1/12/2022
Mississippi State
L 88-72
Away
1/15/2022
Vanderbilt
L 73-66
Home
1/19/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/22/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/25/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/29/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/2/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
2/5/2022
Auburn
-
Home
