How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) reacts with Georgia Bulldogs forward Tyron McMillan (4) after scoring a basket against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Auburn Arena.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Georgia

The Tigers put up 5.5 more points per game (80.6) than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).

The Bulldogs' 70.8 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.7 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.1 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.2 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.

Braelen Bridges puts up a stat line of six rebounds, 12.1 points and 1.4 assists per game for Georgia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Cook has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Noah Baumann hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Georgia's leader in steals is Cook (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Oquendo (0.7 per game).

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 LSU W 70-55 Home 1/4/2022 South Carolina W 81-66 Away 1/8/2022 Florida W 85-73 Home 1/11/2022 Alabama W 81-77 Away 1/15/2022 Ole Miss W 80-71 Away 1/19/2022 Georgia - Home 1/22/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/25/2022 Missouri - Away 1/29/2022 Oklahoma - Home 2/1/2022 Alabama - Home 2/5/2022 Georgia - Away

Georgia Schedule