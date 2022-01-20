Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) reacts with Georgia Bulldogs forward Tyron McMillan (4) after scoring a basket against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) hope to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Auburn Arena.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Georgia

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Georgia

  • The Tigers put up 5.5 more points per game (80.6) than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).
  • The Bulldogs' 70.8 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 65.9 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.4% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 38.4% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.7 in each contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.1 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also pulls down 4.2 rebounds and averages 0.8 assists per game.
  • Braelen Bridges puts up a stat line of six rebounds, 12.1 points and 1.4 assists per game for Georgia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Aaron Cook has the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Noah Baumann hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Georgia's leader in steals is Cook (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Oquendo (0.7 per game).

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

LSU

W 70-55

Home

1/4/2022

South Carolina

W 81-66

Away

1/8/2022

Florida

W 85-73

Home

1/11/2022

Alabama

W 81-77

Away

1/15/2022

Ole Miss

W 80-71

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/22/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/25/2022

Missouri

-

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/1/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/5/2022

Georgia

-

Away

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Gardner-Webb

L 77-60

Home

1/4/2022

Texas A&M

L 81-79

Home

1/8/2022

Kentucky

L 92-77

Away

1/12/2022

Mississippi State

L 88-72

Away

1/15/2022

Vanderbilt

L 73-66

Home

1/19/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/22/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/25/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/29/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

2/5/2022

Auburn

-

Home

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Georgia at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
