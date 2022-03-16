How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Skip to main content

How to Watch the First Round No. 2 Auburn and No. 15 Jacksonville State Matchup: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn and Jacksonville State will square off in the first round of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Auburn (27–6) proved to be one of the best teams in college basketball this season and was rightfully rewarded for its efforts with a No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. Now awaiting the Tigers is No. 15 Jacksonville State, which made the field of 68 after winning the Atlantic Sun regular season title.

How to Watch the first-round matchup between No. 2 Auburn and No. 15 Jacksonville State:

Game Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

The first-round matchup between the Tigers and the Gamecocks will take place in Greenville, SC as a part of the Midwest quadrant of the bracket. The game will kick off a full day of action, with three more games scheduled to take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena later in the day.

Auburn will enter the game after a stellar regular season, led by breakout freshman Jabari Smith and SEC defensive player of the year Walker Kessler. However, the Tigers will roll into the Big Dance after getting upset in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament by Texas A&M, which narrowly missed out on an NCAA tournament bid Sunday.

Jacksonville State’s path to the NCAA tournament was a bit more tumultuous. The Gamecocks stormed through the regular season but were eliminated by Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun tournament. However, because conference tournament champion Bellarmine was deemed ineligible to play in the Big Dance by the NCAA, Jacksonville State got into the field of 68.

The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of No. 7 USC and No. 10 Miami (Fla.).

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith celebrates with his team.
