Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) bring a 14-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Kentucky

  • The 80.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (62.8).
  • The Wildcats put up 17.3 more points per game (82.9) than the Tigers allow (65.6).
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

Auburn Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and two assists.
  • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 4.2 per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.1 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler records more assists than any other Kentucky player with 6.7 per game. He also averages 9.8 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kellan Grady averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
  • Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

South Carolina

W 81-66

Away

1/8/2022

Florida

W 85-73

Home

1/11/2022

Alabama

W 81-77

Away

1/15/2022

Ole Miss

W 80-71

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia

W 83-60

Home

1/22/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

1/25/2022

Missouri

-

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/1/2022

Alabama

-

Home

2/5/2022

Georgia

-

Away

2/8/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

LSU

L 65-60

Away

1/8/2022

Georgia

W 92-77

Home

1/11/2022

Vanderbilt

W 78-66

Away

1/15/2022

Tennessee

W 107-79

Home

1/19/2022

Texas A&M

W 64-58

Away

1/22/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/25/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Kansas

-

Away

2/2/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

2/5/2022

Alabama

-

Away

2/8/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Kentucky at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_15575025
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at UCF

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy