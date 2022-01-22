How to Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) bring a 14-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Kentucky
- The 80.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (62.8).
- The Wildcats put up 17.3 more points per game (82.9) than the Tigers allow (65.6).
- The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.5%).
Auburn Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and two assists.
- Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 4.2 per contest.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.1 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler records more assists than any other Kentucky player with 6.7 per game. He also averages 9.8 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Kellan Grady averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
South Carolina
W 81-66
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
W 85-73
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
W 81-77
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
W 80-71
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia
W 83-60
Home
1/22/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
1/25/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
2/1/2022
Alabama
-
Home
2/5/2022
Georgia
-
Away
2/8/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
LSU
L 65-60
Away
1/8/2022
Georgia
W 92-77
Home
1/11/2022
Vanderbilt
W 78-66
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee
W 107-79
Home
1/19/2022
Texas A&M
W 64-58
Away
1/22/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/25/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Kansas
-
Away
2/2/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
2/5/2022
Alabama
-
Away
2/8/2022
South Carolina
-
Away