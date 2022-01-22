Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) bring a 14-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Kentucky

The 80.7 points per game the Tigers put up are 17.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (62.8).

The Wildcats put up 17.3 more points per game (82.9) than the Tigers allow (65.6).

The Tigers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

Auburn Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jabari Smith, who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and two assists.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Smith, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

K.D. Johnson is Auburn's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Kessler leads them in blocks with 4.2 per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.1 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler records more assists than any other Kentucky player with 6.7 per game. He also averages 9.8 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.

Kellan Grady averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Kentucky's leader in steals and blocks is Tshiebwe with 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 South Carolina W 81-66 Away 1/8/2022 Florida W 85-73 Home 1/11/2022 Alabama W 81-77 Away 1/15/2022 Ole Miss W 80-71 Away 1/19/2022 Georgia W 83-60 Home 1/22/2022 Kentucky - Home 1/25/2022 Missouri - Away 1/29/2022 Oklahoma - Home 2/1/2022 Alabama - Home 2/5/2022 Georgia - Away 2/8/2022 Arkansas - Away

Kentucky Schedule